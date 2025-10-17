Ripple Price Analysis: Where Is XRP’s Low After 22% Weekly Drop?

Ripple’s token has extended its correction following last week’s market-wide liquidation event, now trying to stabilize at a major and decisive price zone. While short-term structure remains fragile, the asset is approaching a short-term support level. Whether buyers defend this zone or the breakdown deepens will define the next major move.

Ripple Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP has decisively broken below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling a structural loss of bullish momentum. The drop from the $3.1K–$3.2K resistance zone accelerated once the price breached the ascending trendline that had supported the rally since early 2025.

Currently, the asset is hovering around the $2.3 region, which overlaps with the 200-day MA and the lower boundary of the wedge pattern. This area serves as the final technical buffer before the price potentially revisits the institutional demand zone between $2 and $1.3, where major long-term accumulations took place earlier this year.

The broader ascending channel still remains technically intact, but RP must quickly reclaim the $2.6–$2.7 area, now acting as resistance, to invalidate the bearish breakdown. Failure to do so would reinforce bearish continuation toward the deeper institutional zone mentioned above.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour structure confirms the breakdown of short-term market structure and trendline confluence. Following the sharp rejection from $2.8, RP failed to recover the broken diagonal support, which has now flipped into resistance.

The price is currently consolidating above the $2.2–$2.3 short-term support range, but momentum remains weak, and buyers have yet to demonstrate sufficient strength for a meaningful reversal. If this level holds, XRP could attempt a relief rally back toward $2.55–$2.6, where the confluence of prior support and moving averages lies.

However, a decisive close below $2.2 would likely accelerate the decline toward the $1.8–$1.3 institutional demand zone, where a stronger reaction from long-term participants is expected.