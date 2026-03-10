Ripple Price Analysis: Where Is XRP Heading Next After 5% Weekly Increase?

XRP remains under pressure on both the USDT and BTC pairs, with the broader trend still leaning bearish despite some short-term stabilization. Buyers are defending key support zones for now, but the asset still trades below major resistance levels and has yet to show a convincing trend reversal.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

On the XRP/USDT chart, the asset is still moving inside a broad descending channel, which keeps the daily structure bearish. XRP is trading around $1.41 and remains below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, while the dotted trendline and the $1.80 zone continue to cap rebounds.

The main support remains the $1.20 area, which aligns with the lower boundary of the channel and has held recent downside attempts. If buyers manage to reclaim the $1.80 level and the 100-day moving average nearby, the next major resistance sits near $2.40 to $2.50, but until then, the market structure still favors sellers. The RSI has also recovered slightly, though momentum is still not strong enough to suggest a sustained bullish reversal.

The BTC Pair

Against Bitcoin, XRP also remains weak and continues to trade below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The pair is currently sitting around 1,990 sats, right at the important horizontal support zone near 2,000 sats, while the 2,400 to 2,450 sats region remains the key resistance area overhead.

As long as XRP stays below that resistance cluster, the BTC pair remains structurally bearish. A breakdown below 2,000 sats could send the pair toward the lower support around 1,500 sats, while a recovery above 2,400 sats would be needed to improve the outlook and open the path toward 2,700 to 2,800 sats. For now, the trend still points to relative weakness versus Bitcoin.