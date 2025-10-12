Ripple Price Analysis: What’s Next for XRP After Recent Crash Below $1.5

The Trump tariff announcement triggered a historic liquidation cascade across global markets, and XRP was no exception. The asset broke multiple key technical structures on both the daily and 4-hour charts as panic selling swept through the crypto sector.

While the price has shown early signs of stabilization near $2.4, the market remains fragile and highly sensitive to further macro developments.

Ripple Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

The crypto market faced one of its sharpest single-day selloffs following U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet threatening a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, which sparked widespread risk aversion across global markets. Within hours, nearly $900 billion in crypto market capitalization was wiped out, before staging a minor recovery.

XRP plunged from the $3.0–$3.1 resistance band, decisively breaking below the multi-month symmetrical triangle that had been forming since July. The rejection from the descending trendline coincided with the market-wide collapse, sending XRP toward the $1.2 threshold, indicating a 55% decline.

Despite the magnitude of the crash, the broader macro structure remains technically intact as long as the price holds above the green ascending trendline, which connects the major higher lows established earlier in 2025. A rebound from this region could preserve the long-term bullish structure and set the stage for a higher-low continuation pattern.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, the extent of the macro-driven shock becomes even clearer. XRP sliced through both the mid-range structure and the $2.8 horizontal demand zone, triggering widespread stop-losses and forced liquidations among overleveraged long positions. The wick below $1.2 underscores the depth of panic selling, while the sharp rebound that followed signals early signs of stabilization as buyers stepped in to absorb the capitulation wave.

At present, XRP is attempting to reclaim the broken $2.7–$2.8 zone, which has now flipped into short-term resistance. A successful close above this region, followed by a retest as support, could mark the beginning of a relief rally toward $3, where the next supply cluster resides. Failure to reclaim this area, however, would confirm that bears still maintain short-term control, likely extending the correction toward the $2.2–$2.0 region in the coming sessions.

Momentum indicators reinforce this mixed outlook. The RSI has entered deeply oversold territory, suggesting that sellers may be losing strength and that a rebound could soon materialize. Yet, recovery is expected to remain volatile and sentiment-driven, heavily dependent on how broader markets digest the implications of the tariff announcement.