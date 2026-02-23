Ripple Price Analysis: What’s Next for XRP After Monday’s Flash Crash?

Ripple’s XRP joined the rest of the market in the past day, with another crash displaying continued weakness within a broader descending structure, as upside attempts repeatedly fail to generate sustained momentum. The price is now trading within a clearly defined range, awaiting a decisive breakout to determine the next directional move.

Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP attempted to break above the channel’s middle boundary of $1.60 but failed to sustain the move. The brief push beyond this midline resulted in a liquidity sweep, where buy-side liquidity was taken before sellers stepped back in and drove the asset lower. This false breakout highlights the presence of supply overhead and confirms that bullish momentum remains fragile.

Following the rejection, the price rotated back into the established range and continues to fluctuate between the upper supply zone and the lower demand base. The structure now suggests ongoing consolidation rather than immediate trend reversal. Unless XRP can decisively reclaim and hold above the channel’s middle boundary, the market is likely to remain range-bound, with liquidity hunts on both sides shaping short-term volatility.

XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour timeframe, XRP remains structurally bearish, trading inside a well-defined descending structure. After the failed daily breakout and liquidity sweep, the price resumed its downward trajectory and continues to form lower highs and lower lows within the channel boundaries.

The recent bounce from the lower demand zone near the $1.10–$1.20 region was sharp but corrective in nature. The asset is now consolidating around the $1.35–$1.40 area, which previously acted as intraday support.

As long as XRP remains below the channel’s mid-structure and the $1.50 zone, upside attempts are likely to face selling pressure. A move toward the $1.50–$1.55 supply region would be considered a corrective retest unless accompanied by strong momentum and a structural break. On the downside, losing the current support cluster would expose the lower boundary of the channel and increase the probability of another liquidity sweep below recent lows.