Ripple Price Analysis: What’s Next for XRP After a Brutal 31% Monthly Drop?

Ripple’s XRP is no longer trading within a corrective or range-bound environment. The recent price action reflects a clear liquidity-driven unwind, where prior reaction zones have failed to hold, and the asset is now probing deeper demand with limited structural support overhead.

Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP has breached its most recent major swing low of $1.2, confirming a structural breakdown rather than a temporary deviation. The sell-off following this breach has been sharp and impulsive, indicating forced participation rather than controlled distribution.

The price has sliced through multiple previously respected demand areas with minimal response, which signals that resting buy-side liquidity at those levels has already been consumed. The current interaction with the broader demand zone near the channel’s lower boundary of $1.00 is therefore critical. This zone represents one of the last visible higher-timeframe areas where untested demand may still exist.

However, the lack of meaningful absorption so far suggests that sellers remain in control, and any stabilization here would need to be confirmed through time rather than a single reaction.

From a daily perspective, XRP remains vulnerable as long as the price trades below the former reaction zones overhead, which are now structurally acting as supply.

XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart

Zooming into the 4-hour timeframe, the influx of sellers is more evident, with the price aggressively reaching the $1.00 threshold. Yet, the most recent impulsive leg lower was followed by a corrective bounce, which has pushed the asset toward an internal supply zone around the $1.5 area.

The highlighted supply zones on the chart align with previous consolidation and breakdown areas. These zones now represent regions where any short-term pullback is likely to be met with renewed sell-side interest. As long as the price remains below these levels, upside moves should be treated as corrective rather than the start of a reversal.

Structurally, the market is still prioritizing downside liquidity, and without a clear break in this lower-high sequence, the 4-hour trend remains decisively bearish.