Ripple Price Analysis: What’s Next for XRP After 9% Drop to $2?

XRP has been struggling to find bullish momentum after its mid-year rally faded out. Despite positive sentiment across parts of the crypto market, the token continues to be weighed down by technical resistance and underperformance against both USD and BTC. The asset remains trapped in a macro downtrend structure, with recent price action showing signs of exhaustion near key moving averages and resistance zones.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The USDT Pair

On the USDT pair, XRP remains confined within a large descending channel, clearly respecting its upper and lower bounds. After getting rejected from the $2.50 resistance zone and the higher boundary of the pattern last month, the price has rolled over again, now trading near $2.00.

Both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages are curving downward and acting as dynamic resistance, while also printing a bearish crossover near the $2.60 mark. The RSI is also sinking below 40, showing weak momentum. The structure suggests that unless buyers reclaim the $2.50 level and break out of the descending channel, the trend will remain bearish, with $1.80 as the next possible support zone.

The BTC Pair

Against Bitcoin, XRP initially broke above the 100-day and 200-day MAs, but the breakout has failed to sustain. The price is now back below both moving averages and the 2,400 SAT level. The RSI is also falling, and the market is showing signs of bearish rejection from the 2,400-2,500 SAT supply zone.

If the asset closes back below this key area, the entire move may be a deviation, with the downside target at 2,000 SAT looking more likely. On the other hand, XRP must reclaim and hold above the 2,500 SAT level to regain bullish momentum.