Ripple Price Analysis: What Happens to XRP if the $1.30 Demand Zone Breaks?

Ripple’s XRP remains under sustained bearish pressure, with the price continuing to print lower lows and failing to reclaim key supply zones. The broader structure still reflects a dominant downtrend, and the recent price action suggests sellers remain in control as the market approaches a critical demand area that could define the next directional move.

Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP is trading deep within a bearish market structure, having lost multiple former support levels that have now flipped into resistance. The price is currently pressing into a well-defined demand zone at the $1.3 range highlighted on the chart, an area that previously acted as a base before the last impulsive upside move. This zone represents the first meaningful area where buyers may attempt to slow the decline.

However, the broader daily trend remains decisively bearish. Each corrective bounce over the past months has been capped by lower supply zones, and the asset has consistently respected these areas before continuing lower. As long as XRP remains below the channel’s mid-trendline of $1.6, any bounce from the current demand should be treated as corrective rather than trend-reversing.

Nevertheless, a failure to hold this demand zone would significantly weaken the structure and open the door for a deeper continuation toward lower, untested liquidity levels. Conversely, a strong daily reaction from this area would be required to signal short-term relief, but not yet a confirmed trend shift.

XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart provides additional clarity on the internal structure of the downtrend. Recent price action shows a sharp rejection from successive supply zones, confirming that sellers are aggressively defending these levels.

Following the latest rejection, the asset accelerated lower and is now approaching the $1.3 critical support, which also aligns with the broader demand zone visible on the daily timeframe. This confluence increases the probability of at least a short-term reaction, as short sellers may begin to take profits and reactive buyers step in.

That said, the presence of multiple stacked supply zones above the current price at $1.6 and $2 significantly limits upside potential in the near term. Any rebound toward these levels would likely face renewed selling pressure, unless accompanied by a clear break in structure and acceptance above the channel. Until such confirmation appears, the 4-hour trend remains firmly bearish, with rallies best viewed as pullbacks within a broader downtrend.