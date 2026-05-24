Ripple Price Analysis: The Next Few Trading Days Will Be Essential for XRP

XRP’s recent price action reflects growing indecision, with volatility contracting on higher timeframes while shorter-term charts show repeated reactions from established support and resistance zones. Such compression periods often precede significant directional moves, making the upcoming sessions particularly important for the asset.

Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP remains trapped beneath the descending long-term trendline while simultaneously struggling around the 100-day moving average near the $1.38 region. This moving average has recently acted as dynamic resistance, preventing buyers from sustaining upward momentum.

The price is also approaching the narrowing section of the broader descending channel structure, suggesting that a breakout event may be developing. As volatility compresses, XRP appears to be entering a decision zone where prolonged consolidation becomes less likely.

Currently, the primary resistance remains the $1.75-$1.85 supply region, while stronger resistance is located around the 200-day MA near $2.0. On the downside, the key support sits around the $1.10-$1.20 demand zone.

The most probable scenario in the near term is continued compression around the 100-day MA at $1.38, followed by an impulsive breakout. A bullish breakout above the descending channel and $1.40-$1.45 area could trigger recovery toward the $1.75-$1.85 resistance region. Conversely, rejection from current levels may reinforce the broader bearish trend and expose lower supports once again.

XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart presents a clearer range-bound structure. XRP has been oscillating between support around the $1.27-$1.30 zone and resistance near $1.53-$1.57 for several weeks, forming a relatively stable consolidation range.

Most recently, the price revisited the lower boundary of this range near $1.30, triggering another bullish reaction. This suggests buyers continue defending the support area, increasing the possibility of a short-term move higher.

As long as XRP holds above the $1.30 support region, the path toward the upper boundary around $1.53-$1.57 remains open. Such a move would represent a corrective bullish swing inside the broader sideways structure rather than confirmation of a larger trend reversal.

However, repeated tests of support tend to weaken demand over time. Therefore, failure to maintain the $1.30 level could invalidate the consolidation range and increase the probability of renewed downside pressure. For now, the market structure favors continued ranging behavior, with the upper resistance zone near $1.55 acting as the primary target for any short-term recovery.