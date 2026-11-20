Ripple Price Analysis: Silver Lining Emerges After XRP’s Brutal 32% Monthly Collapse

Ripple’s XRP is holding near $0.96 after its rebound from $0.89 failed to sustain a move above $1.00. The consolidation suggests that selling has slowed, but buyers still need to overcome nearby resistance to turn stabilization into a broader recovery.

Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows XRP consolidating after a steep decline from the $1.20–$1.34 main supply zone. The initial recovery from approximately $0.89 reached the psychological $1 level, but subsequent candles have struggled to extend higher, leaving price around $0.96.

Smaller candle bodies indicate a pause in the bearish impulse rather than a confirmed reversal. The broader sequence of lower highs and lower lows remains intact, while the daily RSI is hovering around the oversold threshold near 30. Momentum has improved from its extreme low, although the recovery remains weak.

The $0.99–$1.01 region is the first important resistance area. Sustained acceptance above it would improve the prospects of a corrective rally toward the previous breakdown area around $1.03–$1.08. However, the larger $1.20–$1.34 supply zone remains the main structural obstacle farther overhead.

On the downside, the recent consolidation lows around $0.94–$0.95 provide immediate support. Losing this area would increase the likelihood of another test of $0.89–$0.91. A decisive break beneath the recent low would confirm a continuation of the broader downtrend.

XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The four-hour chart shows XRP building a short-term range following its sharp rebound from the lows. Buyers have repeatedly defended approximately $0.94–$0.95, while recovery attempts toward $0.99–$1 have attracted selling.

The latest rejection has returned price toward the lower portion of that range. Meanwhile, the four-hour RSI has slipped below 50 after briefly recovering above it, suggesting that the improvement in bullish momentum has faded.

A sustained breakout above $1 would interrupt the immediate pattern of failed recoveries and bring the marked $1.03–$1.08 supply zone into focus. Reclaiming that zone would provide stronger evidence that buyers are gaining control beyond the current consolidation.

Conversely, a confirmed close beneath $0.94 would weaken the developing base and expose $0.91, followed by the $0.89 low. Until XRP clears the range highs, the sideways action remains vulnerable to becoming another pause before bearish continuation.