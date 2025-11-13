Ripple Price Analysis: Next Few Trading Sessions Will Decide XRP’s Momentum

After weeks of consolidation and indecision, XRP is finally showing signs of strength against both USDT and BTC. While the broader market remains uncertain, the asset is attempting a breakout move from key resistance areas. The next few sessions will be crucial in determining whether this momentum is sustainable or short-lived.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The USDT Pair

On the USDT pair, XRP is pushing into a critical bearish order block around $2.50 after bouncing from the $2 demand area. The structure is still compressed inside a descending channel, a pattern that typically suggests a breakout will follow.

The price has printed higher lows since July and now sits at the middle of the channel. The RSI is also recovering and now hovering near 52, showing momentum is gradually shifting bullish, though buyers are not yet in full control.

The red zone at $2.50 remains a stubborn area of resistance that has previously triggered heavy selling pressure. If XRP can break and close above this zone with volume, the next key levels to watch are the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, converging near the $2.70 mark. On the downside, $2 is the first support level, followed by the $1.75 area.

The BTC Pair

Against Bitcoin, XRP is showing solid relative strength. The asset is testing the confluence of the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which are sitting near the key resistance at the 2,500 SAT supply zone. The RSI is also above 61, showing clear bullish momentum.

If this breakout holds, a move toward the 3,000 SAT region looks likely. This would be the most bullish development in months for the XRP/BTC pair. However, failure to hold above the 2,500 SAT area may lead to a retest of the critical 2,000 SAT support zone.

This pair will also be influenced by Bitcoin’s direction. If BTC remains under pressure, XRP/BTC could benefit from rotation into altcoins.