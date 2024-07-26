Ripple’s price is finally gaining some bullish momentum following months of downtrend and consolidation.
By TradingRage
The USDT Paired Chart
Analyzing the XRP/USDT pair, it is evident that the price has demonstrated a rapid recovery from the $0.43 support level. It broke above both the $0.5 level and the 200-day moving average, located around the $0.55 mark.
The price is currently on the verge of breaking above the $0.59 resistance zone and if it succeeds, a rally higher toward the key $0.72 resistance level would be probable in the coming weeks.
The BTC Paired Chart
The BTC paired chart also displays a similar behavior. The market has rebounded and broken above the 800 SAT level. Yet, the price has yet to break through the 200-day moving average, located around the 900 SAT mark.
Typically, a rise above the 200-day moving average indicates the beginning of a new uptrend. Therefore, if a breakout occurs, XRP will likely significantly appreciate against BTC in the short term.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.