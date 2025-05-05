XRP remains trapped in a tightening consolidation zone, showing few signs of decisive momentum despite Bitcoin’s strength.

While many altcoins have started to break key levels, XRP continues to respect its long-standing compression patterns against both the dollar and Bitcoin.

Technical Analysis

The USDT Pair

On the USDT pair, XRP has been locked within a descending channel since the start of the year. After getting rejected near the $2.40 level just below the higher trendline, the asset has slid back into the mid-zone of the pattern and is currently holding just above $2.10. Despite the lack of directional breakout, there’s visible structure in this range.

The 200-day moving average continues to offer dynamic support around $2.10, while the 100-day moving average is closing in on it from above. If the price manages to hold the 2.00–2.10 support and break above the channel’s upper boundary near $2.5, the next major level to watch would be the $2.80 region, followed by the $3.00–$3.30 zone.

The BTC Pair

The BTC pair tells a similar story. XRP/BTC has been sliding inside a falling wedge for over two months, forming lower highs and lower lows within the structure. However, Ripple’s token is now trading right on top of a major confluence level around 2200 SAT.

This level has been held multiple times and coincides with the 200-day moving average. The wedge pattern typically resolves to the upside, but XRP still needs to break out and reclaim 2400–2450 SAT to generate any bullish momentum. Until then, the downtrend structure remains intact.