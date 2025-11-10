Ripple Price Analysis: Is XRP Preparing for Another Leg Up After a 12% Daily Surge?

Ripple’s token is attempting to recover from its recent lows after weeks of compression inside a descending wedge. The market is now testing key resistance, where a breakout could confirm a short-term structural reversal.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP continues to trade within a large descending wedge formation, a structure that often precedes bullish reversals when supported by volume expansion.

After rebounding from the $2.1–$2.2 demand zone, the price has reclaimed ground toward $2.5, aligning with a crucial supply zone (order Block) and close to the 200-day moving average, while the 100-day MA remains slightly overhead near $2.7. This confluence represents a critical resistance cluster, combining dynamic resistance (MAs), a prior supply block, and the wedge’s structural ceiling.

A daily close above $2.6 would mark a potential breakout confirmation, shifting market structure in favor of buyers and paving the way toward the $2.8–$3.1 macro supply range. However, failure to break this level could lead to another rejection, keeping XRP inside its mid-term descending pattern and possibly triggering a retest of the $2.3–$2.2 support zone.

RSI has broken above the midline, signaling recovering momentum, yet sustained strength will depend on confirmation from price action and volume expansion through resistance.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart reveals how efficiently liquidity was cleared from the lower side of the structure. XRP formed a clean bullish divergence on RSI during its sweep below $2.2, signaling exhaustion of selling pressure. The subsequent breakout attempt is now targeting the $2.55-$2.6 supply area, which also aligns with the last lower high. If the price successfully flips this region into support, a retest of $2.8 becomes increasingly likely.

Conversely, a rejection at the current zone would confirm it as a short-term seller’s base, potentially driving a pullback toward the $2.3 mid-range level before any further upside continuation.

Overall, this structure mirrors a typical breakout-retest setup following prolonged compression, but confirmation hinges on how XRP reacts around the $2.5 pivot.