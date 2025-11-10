Ripple Price Analysis: Is XRP Preparing for Another Leg Up After a 12% Daily Surge?
Ripple’s token is attempting to recover from its recent lows after weeks of compression inside a descending wedge. The market is now testing key resistance, where a breakout could confirm a short-term structural reversal.
Technical Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
On the daily timeframe, XRP continues to trade within a large descending wedge formation, a structure that often precedes bullish reversals when supported by volume expansion.
After rebounding from the $2.1–$2.2 demand zone, the price has reclaimed ground toward $2.5, aligning with a crucial supply zone (order Block) and close to the 200-day moving average, while the 100-day MA remains slightly overhead near $2.7. This confluence represents a critical resistance cluster, combining dynamic resistance (MAs), a prior supply block, and the wedge’s structural ceiling.
A daily close above $2.6 would mark a potential breakout confirmation, shifting market structure in favor of buyers and paving the way toward the $2.8–$3.1 macro supply range. However, failure to break this level could lead to another rejection, keeping XRP inside its mid-term descending pattern and possibly triggering a retest of the $2.3–$2.2 support zone.
RSI has broken above the midline, signaling recovering momentum, yet sustained strength will depend on confirmation from price action and volume expansion through resistance.
The 4-Hour Chart
The 4-hour chart reveals how efficiently liquidity was cleared from the lower side of the structure. XRP formed a clean bullish divergence on RSI during its sweep below $2.2, signaling exhaustion of selling pressure. The subsequent breakout attempt is now targeting the $2.55-$2.6 supply area, which also aligns with the last lower high. If the price successfully flips this region into support, a retest of $2.8 becomes increasingly likely.
Conversely, a rejection at the current zone would confirm it as a short-term seller’s base, potentially driving a pullback toward the $2.3 mid-range level before any further upside continuation.
Overall, this structure mirrors a typical breakout-retest setup following prolonged compression, but confirmation hinges on how XRP reacts around the $2.5 pivot.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.