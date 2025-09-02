Ripple’s price has been stuck in consolidation for the past few weeks without establishing a clear trend against both USDT and BTC.

At the moment, it is sitting at a crucial level that could dictate the next major move, potentially sparking a strong breakout in the near term.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The USDT Pair

XRP has been consolidating inside a tightening triangle structure after its strong rally earlier in the summer. The price is currently holding just above the $2.70 support region while being on the verge of a breakdown of the triangle. A triangle breakout shows that the market is preparing for a decisive breakout.

The 100-day moving average is also converging below the price around the $2.60–$2.70 area, providing an additional layer of support that aligns with the mid-range horizontal zone.

The RSI is also hovering below the 50 level at around 42, reflecting weakening momentum and favoring the sellers in the short term. If the asset fails to hold above $2.70 and breaks down from the current structure, the next significant support lies around $2.40, which is the 200-day moving average.

On the other hand, a clean reversal inside the triangle and potentially a breakout above it could quickly trigger another impulsive rally, with the $3.60 level as the immediate upside target. The next few sessions are likely to decide whether XRP continues consolidating or initiates its next major move.

The BTC Pair

On the XRP/BTC pair, the price recently broke out of a long-term descending channel, sparking a strong bullish move toward the 3,000 SAT level before cooling off.

Since then, the asset has been consolidating above the 2,500 SAT support zone, with the 100-day and 200-day moving averages converging nearby, adding weight to this area as a key zone for buyers to defend. This structure shows that XRP has shifted momentum from long-term weakness to a more balanced phase, but it still needs a decisive push to confirm further strength.

Moreover, the RSI is sitting at around 44, below the neutral 50 mark, which signals that momentum is leaning bearish in the short term. If the support at 2,400 SAT fails to hold, the market could revisit deeper levels around the 2,000 SAT area.

On the other hand, a successful rebound from current levels could reignite bullish sentiment, with the 3,000 SAT standing as the next significant resistance level. The coming days will likely decide whether this breakout sustains or fades back into the broader range.