Ripple’s price has been consolidating over the last few months, as Bitcoin has reached new all-time highs. XRP investors are hopeful that things might be about to change soon.

XRP Price Analysis

By Edris Derakhshi (TradingRage)

The USDT Paired Chart

The USDT paired chart shows a choppy rangebound price action over the last few months.

The cryptocurrency mainly oscillated around the 200-day moving average and failed to break to either side of the range between the $0.6 and $0.5 levels.

Yet, as BTC has once again set a new record high, it seems probable that XRP will rise higher toward at least the $0.7 level in the upcoming months.

The BTC Paired Chart

The XRPBTC pair shows a completely different perspective, as Ripple has been rapidly depreciating against Bitcoin over the last year.

The price has recently bounced above the 200-day moving average but has failed to keep above it and has dropped again as Bitcoin began to rally.

At the moment, a decline toward the 600 SAT level seems imminent. Yet, if held intact, this level could overturn Ripple’s price trend and initiate a rally for XRP against both BTC and USDT.