Ripple Price Analysis: is XRP Due for a Correction Below $3?
Ripple continues to consolidate beneath a critical descending resistance, forming a tightening structure that suggests a potential breakout is imminent. The asset is showing signs of strength above key moving averages, yet remains capped by a significant multi-month trendline that has repeatedly rejected price advances.
XRP Price Analysis: Technicals
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
On the daily timeframe, XRP is trading within a converging wedge pattern, defined by a descending resistance line from the yearly high and a rising trendline acting as dynamic support. The price has reclaimed both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages and completed a pullback, reflecting improving bullish sentiment after weeks of sideways action.
Currently, the market is retesting the upper boundary of this wedge near $3.05–$3.15, which aligns with a key supply zone that has repeatedly rejected previous attempts at continuation. A confirmed breakout above this confluence could open the path toward $3.35 and eventually $3.60, where the higher-timeframe liquidity pool and major resistance await.
However, failure to break through may result in another short-term pullback toward the $2.75–$2.80 range, coinciding with the lower boundary of the pattern and near the 200-day MA, a key area that must hold to preserve the bullish market structure.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade within a well-defined descending structure. The recent rejection from $3.10 to $3.15 marks another test of the descending trendline resistance, keeping short-term traders cautious.
Despite this, the mid-range structure remains constructive. The price has formed higher lows since late September, suggesting that demand continues to support the market each time it dips below $2.80. The current price action appears to be coiling tightly, which often precedes a strong directional expansion.
If the price successfully breaks and holds above the $3.15 level, this could trigger a momentum-driven leg toward the next resistance at $3.35, followed by a liquidity sweep near $3.60. Conversely, if the rejection holds, a corrective move back toward $2.70–$2.75 remains possible, a zone that aligns with the lower boundary of the channel and prior accumulation.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.