Ripple’s native token has cooled off following its recent push higher, and both XRP/USDT and XRP/BTC charts suggest this pullback may still have room to develop further.

While the broader structure remains bullish, price action is consolidating just below key resistance levels, hinting at a possible short-term reset before resuming its uptrend.

Technical Analysis

By ShayanMarkets

The USDT Pair

On the XRP/USDT daily chart, the price has rejected the $3.50 horizontal resistance zone and is now finding support inside the $3.00 demand zone. This area also overlaps with the upper boundary of the previous consolidation range.

The RSI has also sharply cooled down from overbought levels, now sitting around 59, giving the bulls some breathing room. However, unless buyers defend this area convincingly, there’s a risk of further pullback toward the $2.50 region, where the 100-day and 200-day moving averages are located.

The BTC Pair

The XRP/BTC pair, meanwhile, has broken down from its recent short-term uptrend and is now retracing into the fair value gap around 2,680 SAT. This drop follows a failure to push through the heavy resistance zone at 3,200 SAT.

While the structure remains intact for now, the price is hovering inside the FVG and just above the 200-day moving average, making this a key zone for potential reaction. A loss of this level would open the door for a deeper retest of the 2,400 SAT region, while holding it could pave the way for a new attempt toward 3,200 SAT.