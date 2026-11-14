Ripple Price Analysis: Is the Worst Yet to Come as XRP Dumps to a 2-Year Low?

XRP has extended its November sell-off, falling more than 10% this week and dropping below the $1.00 mark. Trading beneath that key level, the asset is now testing the same support that launched its August rally, which makes the current zone a key inflection point for the broader trend.

Ripple Price Analysis: Weekly Timeframe

The weekly chart shows XRP in a broad bearish structure since it peaked near $3.65 in July 2025, with a clear sequence of lower highs and lower lows. The August 2026 rally from $1.00 briefly lifted the price into the $1.60 resistance zone. However, two rejections from that area handed control back to sellers, and the decline that followed has erased the entire move.

The token is now testing the key psychological $1.00 support, which also marks both the base of the August rally and the floor of the mid-2026 consolidation. The current weekly candle has already wicked to approximately $0.965 — a two-year low. A decisive weekly close below this zone would confirm a breakdown and expose the $0.80 demand zone, which capped price action through 2023 and 2024. Below that, the $0.50 region, the base of the late-2024 breakout, would become the next major floor.

On the upside, a successful defense of $1.00 could support another rebound, but XRP would need to reclaim the $1.60 region to shift the broader structure. Until then, any rally would likely remain a relief move within the prevailing downtrend.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart shows how quickly the short-term structure broke down. After a rejection near $1.35 in early November, XRP lost the $1.25 support zone, which had held since mid-September, and has printed consistently lower highs and lower lows since then. The asset is now trading inside the $1.00 demand zone, with the latest candles hovering around $0.98.

The RSI offers a more constructive signal. The asset has made lower lows since November 10, but the indicator has formed higher lows after bottoming near 20, creating a bullish divergence with a current reading of approximately 33. This suggests bearish momentum is fading, although a divergence alone does not confirm a reversal.

If buyers hold $1.00, a relief bounce toward $1.07 and potentially $1.13 could follow. The former $1.25 support would likely act as resistance on any larger recovery. Conversely, a sustained break below $0.98 would invalidate the divergence and bring the weekly $0.80 zone into focus.