XRP is holding above key support on both USD and BTC pairs but remains under pressure, with no strong bullish momentum in sight. Price action is consolidative and leaning slightly bearish in the short term.

By Edris Derakhshi

The USDT Paired Chart

On the USDT pair, XRP is currently hovering above the $2 support zone after a series of lower highs following the rejection from the $3.00 resistance area. The asset has yet to make a higher high since mid-February and continues to face selling pressure on each attempt to rally.

The 200-day moving average is rising steadily and currently sits well below the price near the $1.80 mark, acting as dynamic support for now.

The RSI is also drifting near the 40–45 zone, suggesting weakening momentum without being fully oversold. If the buyers fail to defend the $2, the price may quickly slide toward the next demand around $1.50. On the other hand, to shift sentiment, XRP needs to reclaim $2.5 and close firmly above it.

The BTC Paired Chart

The XRP/BTC pair has been consolidating after a strong rally in November last year, with the price currently trading around 2,500 SAT. The pair has faced resistance near 3,000 SAT, which has led to the recent pullback.

The 200-day moving average at approximately 2,000 SAT remains intact, indicating that, similar to the USDT pair, the broader uptrend is still in play. Yet, the RSI is trending lower, suggesting a potential weakening of momentum, but as long as XRP holds above 2,000 SAT, a bullish continuation above the 3,000 SAT area could be expected.