Ripple Price Analysis: Has XRP’s Prolonged Bear Market Started Already?
Ripple’s native token remains under strong bearish pressure, with the price continuing to respect a well-defined descending structure. The recent sell-off has pushed it into a major higher-timeframe demand zone, while momentum and structure still favor sellers. Nevertheless, the asset is likely to enter a consolidations tage for the short-term.
Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart
On the daily timeframe, XRP has cleanly broken below multiple structural supports, confirming a bearish continuation scenario. The price has been forming lower lows and lower highs, indicating a notable sell-off. The asset has now reached a significant support at the $1.5 range, which represents the last meaningful buyers’ base before a potential deeper drawdown.
Nevertheless, previous daily demand zones have now flipped into strong supply, capping upside attempts. As long as the price remains below the $2.00–$2.20 reclaimed supply region, any bounce should be treated as corrective.
This daily structure suggests XRP is in a distribution markdown phase, with buyers currently reacting defensively rather than aggressively accumulating.
XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour timeframe, price action clearly shows trend continuation within a descending channel. After failing to hold the $1.85–$1.90 support band, XRP accelerated lower, breaking structure and expanding downside momentum. The most recent push lower also invalidated any short-term higher-low attempts.
The broken $1.85–$1.90 zone is now acting as a near-term supply. Any relief bounce into this area would likely be a pullback opportunity, not a reversal signal.
On the other hand, the descending trendline continues to guide price lower, keeping bearish structure intact. Failure to hold the current demand zone increases the probability of a deeper sweep toward the lower HTF demand region around the $1.30–$1.40 area.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.