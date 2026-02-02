Ripple Price Analysis: Has XRP’s Prolonged Bear Market Started Already?

Ripple’s native token remains under strong bearish pressure, with the price continuing to respect a well-defined descending structure. The recent sell-off has pushed it into a major higher-timeframe demand zone, while momentum and structure still favor sellers. Nevertheless, the asset is likely to enter a consolidations tage for the short-term.

Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP has cleanly broken below multiple structural supports, confirming a bearish continuation scenario. The price has been forming lower lows and lower highs, indicating a notable sell-off. The asset has now reached a significant support at the $1.5 range, which represents the last meaningful buyers’ base before a potential deeper drawdown.

Nevertheless, previous daily demand zones have now flipped into strong supply, capping upside attempts. As long as the price remains below the $2.00–$2.20 reclaimed supply region, any bounce should be treated as corrective.

This daily structure suggests XRP is in a distribution markdown phase, with buyers currently reacting defensively rather than aggressively accumulating.

XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour timeframe, price action clearly shows trend continuation within a descending channel. After failing to hold the $1.85–$1.90 support band, XRP accelerated lower, breaking structure and expanding downside momentum. The most recent push lower also invalidated any short-term higher-low attempts.

The broken $1.85–$1.90 zone is now acting as a near-term supply. Any relief bounce into this area would likely be a pullback opportunity, not a reversal signal.

On the other hand, the descending trendline continues to guide price lower, keeping bearish structure intact. Failure to hold the current demand zone increases the probability of a deeper sweep toward the lower HTF demand region around the $1.30–$1.40 area.