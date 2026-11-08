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Ripple Price Analysis: Could XRP Crash to $1.00 Next Week as Sellers Remain in Control?

Shayan Markets
By Shayan Markets

XRP’s rebound has given way to another sharp selloff, with the price falling toward $1.16 after losing a key support zone. Sellers retain control across both timeframes, while the next major demand area is approaching below.

Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows a clear continuation of XRP’s bearish structure. The recent recovery into the $1.30–$1.34 supply zone was aggressively rejected, triggering a breakdown beneath the $1.24–$1.28 support area. Several consecutive bearish candles have since carried the price toward $1.16, with little sustained buying response.

The next significant demand zone sits around $1.09–$1.14, corresponding to the base of August’s strong advance. This area could attract buyers and produce a relief bounce, but a reversal would require stronger follow-through than the recent candles have shown. A sustained breakdown below $1.09 would expose the broader $0.99–$1.03 support zone around the August lows.

On the upside, the broken $1.24–$1.28 region is now an important potential resistance area. Recovering it would ease immediate downside pressure, although the $1.30–$1.34 supply zone remains the more significant barrier to a broader structural improvement. Until these levels are reclaimed, rebounds remain vulnerable to renewed selling.

XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The four-hour chart highlights a failed breakout above the descending channel’s upper boundary. Ripple briefly advanced into the $1.30–$1.34 supply zone before reversing sharply, falling back inside the channel and breaking through the consolidation base near $1.25.

The subsequent sequence of lower highs and lower lows confirms strong bearish momentum. Price is now consolidating narrowly around $1.16, but this pause has yet to produce a meaningful bullish structure shift. The nearby $1.15 low is the immediate downside reference, followed by the $1.09–$1.14 demand zone. The descending channel’s lower boundary currently passes through approximately $1.12, adding technical confluence within that area.

For a recovery to gain traction, Ripple first needs to overcome the recent lower highs around $1.18–$1.20. Sustained acceptance above this region could support a rebound toward $1.24–$1.28, where former support overlaps with the descending channel’s upper boundary. Until then, the limited response near the lows keeps another move toward the lower demand zone in focus.

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Ripple (XRP) Price
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About the author

Shayan Markets
Shayan Markets

Full-time on-chain Data Analyst and Python Programmer. Passionate about Bitcoin and DataVisualization.