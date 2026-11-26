Ripple Price Analysis: Can XRP Break Above $1.00 as a Bullish Reversal Pattern Forms?

XRP is attempting to stabilize around $0.95 after a prolonged decline pushed the asset to its lowest levels in over a year. The token is now holding a key demand zone near the lower boundary of its long-term channel, and the 4-hour chart shows a potential reversal pattern taking shape.

Ripple Price Analysis: Daily Timeframe

On the daily chart, XRP continues to trade within a broad descending channel that has defined price action since the July 2025 peak near $3.7. The latest rejection came in early October, when the price failed at the $1.6 resistance zone, which overlapped with the channel’s upper boundary. The sell-off that followed erased the entire August recovery and drove XRP into the $0.9-$1 demand zone, where it briefly wicked toward the lower trendline around $0.85.

Buyers have responded to this confluence of horizontal demand and channel support, but the rebound remains modest so far. A recovery above $1 would be the first sign of improving structure, potentially opening the way toward the $1.2 region and, further up, the $1.6 resistance zone. On the other hand, a decisive daily close below the channel’s lower boundary would invalidate the current support confluence and expose lower daily support levels.

The daily RSI has recovered from deeply oversold levels to approximately 35. This suggests that selling pressure is easing, although momentum remains bearish below the neutral 50 level. A move above 50 alongside a reclaim of $1 would strengthen the case for a broader recovery within the channel.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart shows that the steep decline from approximately $1.34 in early November has given way to a sideways structure inside the $0.9-$1 zone. Within this range, XRP appears to be forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, with the shoulders around $0.9 and the head near $0.85, where the price tested the lower boundary of the daily channel.

The pattern’s neckline sits around $1, which has capped two rebound attempts over the past two weeks. A confirmed breakout above this level would complete the formation and could fuel a move toward the former consolidation area around $1.25, which stands out as the next major resistance.

However, a pattern is only confirmed once it breaks out, and the neckline remains intact for now. A drop below the $0.9 right shoulder would invalidate the setup and bring the $0.85 low back into focus. In the meantime, the 4-hour RSI is reading approximately 55, above the neutral level, indicating that short-term momentum is shifting in favor of buyers ahead of a potential retest of the $1 level.