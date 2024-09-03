Ripple has shown a slight bullish rebound after encountering significant support at the 200-day moving average of $0.55, suggesting a modest increase in market demand.
However, the market is likely to experience short-term consolidation.
XRP Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
A detailed examination of the daily chart reveals that Ripple has seen increased buying activity near the crucial 200-day moving average at $0.55, leading to a minor bullish reversal. This moving average is a critical decision point for Ripple’s price; if it is breached, the overall daily bias will turn decidedly bearish. However, the asset has formed a bullish engulfing candle at this key support level, hinting at a slight resurgence of optimism in the market.
A potential bullish trend reversal might occur if buyers can sustain this momentum. In the short term, though, Ripple will likely enter a sideways consolidation phase as the market seeks further direction. On a broader scale, XRP has formed an expanding wedge pattern. Should a bullish resurgence materialize, the wedge’s upper boundary near $0.65 will become the primary target.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour chart, Ripple has been consolidating between the critical $0.54 support zone and the significant resistance around $0.64. The asset has recently touched the lower boundary of this range at $0.54 and has since been consolidating. Ripple has formed a double-bottom bullish reversal pattern, followed by several bullish solid candles.
This price action suggests a potential increase in buying pressure at this crucial level. Additionally, Ripple has developed a slight descending wedge pattern, with the lower boundary aligning with the $0.54 support region. Given these developments, a bullish reversal is anticipated in the coming days, likely driving the price back toward the wedge’s upper boundary around $0.60.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.