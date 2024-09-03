Ripple has shown a slight bullish rebound after encountering significant support at the 200-day moving average of $0.55, suggesting a modest increase in market demand.

However, the market is likely to experience short-term consolidation.

XRP Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

A detailed examination of the daily chart reveals that Ripple has seen increased buying activity near the crucial 200-day moving average at $0.55, leading to a minor bullish reversal. This moving average is a critical decision point for Ripple’s price; if it is breached, the overall daily bias will turn decidedly bearish. However, the asset has formed a bullish engulfing candle at this key support level, hinting at a slight resurgence of optimism in the market.

A potential bullish trend reversal might occur if buyers can sustain this momentum. In the short term, though, Ripple will likely enter a sideways consolidation phase as the market seeks further direction. On a broader scale, XRP has formed an expanding wedge pattern. Should a bullish resurgence materialize, the wedge’s upper boundary near $0.65 will become the primary target.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, Ripple has been consolidating between the critical $0.54 support zone and the significant resistance around $0.64. The asset has recently touched the lower boundary of this range at $0.54 and has since been consolidating. Ripple has formed a double-bottom bullish reversal pattern, followed by several bullish solid candles.

This price action suggests a potential increase in buying pressure at this crucial level. Additionally, Ripple has developed a slight descending wedge pattern, with the lower boundary aligning with the $0.54 support region. Given these developments, a bullish reversal is anticipated in the coming days, likely driving the price back toward the wedge’s upper boundary around $0.60.