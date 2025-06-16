After months of consolidation and a clear underperformance against Bitcoin, XRP remains under bearish pressure on both USD and BTC pairs.

Despite brief attempts at reclaiming higher levels, the charts show no decisive bullish structure yet, with XRP continuing to hover near key support areas. The price action has been largely reactive, with market participants cautious amid broader Bitcoin dominance and overall market uncertainty.

Technical Analysis

By ShayanMarkets

The USDT Pair

The XRP/USDT pair continues to compress inside a large descending channel, capped by a strong trendline resistance dating back to the early 2025 highs. The price recently lost both the 100 and 200-day moving averages, located around the $2.3 mark, signaling weakening momentum.

Yet, the RSI remains neutral around 48, suggesting indecision. The moving averages are also starting to flatten, which further confirms the lack of a strong directional bias in this phase.

On the downside, the $2 psychological zone acts as the immediate support, with the broader support base at $1.6 remaining critical. A break below this level could trigger a cascade down to the $0.9 demand zone. On the upside, the buyers need to flip the higher boundary of the pattern and the $3 resistance zone. Until then, structure remains bearish-neutral within this wide range.

The BTC Pair

Against Bitcoin, XRP continues to weaken. The asset is currently trading around 2,070 SAT, hovering just below a major resistance band. XRP/BTC is seemingly now targeting the lower trendline of the multi-month descending channel.

The 100-day moving average is also sloping downward following a bearish crossover, while the 200-day MA has flattened just above the current price, indicating that bearish momentum has outpaced mean reversion attempts.

Notably, there’s a visible fair value gap (FVG) in the 1,600–1,000 SAT zone, left behind from the December 2024 breakout. This could act as a demand zone for price if the pair fails to hold current support. Moreover, the RSI at 43 shows weak momentum, reinforcing the lack of buying pressure.

Therefore, XRP will need a strong reclaim above 2,200 SAT and a confirmed breakout from the descending channel to regain relative strength against Bitcoin. For now, the path of least resistance remains to the downside.