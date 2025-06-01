Ripple faced a sharp rejection at the upper boundary of its descending wedge, triggering a significant decline. Adding to the bearish outlook, the asset has slipped beneath both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, an important technical breakdown that raises the probability of an extended correction.
XRP Analysis
The Daily Chart
XRP’s recent attempt to break out of its long-standing consolidation range has been met with notable selling pressure. After testing the upper boundary of its descending wedge formation near $2.5, the asset was firmly rejected and has since declined sharply, breaking below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, previously acting as dynamic support around the $2.2 level.
This bearish development is further intensified by the emergence of a death cross, where the 100-day MA has crossed below the 200-day MA, often seen as a signal of mid-to-long-term bearish sentiment.
With momentum now favoring the bears, the focus shifts to the next significant support zones: the psychological $2 level and the wedge’s lower boundary around $1.5. These lines are likely to be critical battlegrounds for bulls attempting to halt the downtrend.
The 4-Hour Chart
Zooming into the 4-hour timeframe, XRP had been confined within a short-term ascending wedge, typically a bearish pattern. The price has since breached the wedge’s lower trendline near $2.3, confirming a breakdown and reinforcing the bearish narrative.
Currently, Ripple is testing a key support level at the $2.1 region. A decisive drop below this level could accelerate the downtrend, opening the door for a fall toward the $1.5 support area. On the flip side, if buyers manage to defend this level, a temporary consolidation phase between $2 and $2.3 could follow, though momentum still leans bearish unless a strong reversal develops.
LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.