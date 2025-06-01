Ripple faced a sharp rejection at the upper boundary of its descending wedge, triggering a significant decline. Adding to the bearish outlook, the asset has slipped beneath both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, an important technical breakdown that raises the probability of an extended correction.

XRP Analysis

The Daily Chart

XRP’s recent attempt to break out of its long-standing consolidation range has been met with notable selling pressure. After testing the upper boundary of its descending wedge formation near $2.5, the asset was firmly rejected and has since declined sharply, breaking below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, previously acting as dynamic support around the $2.2 level.

This bearish development is further intensified by the emergence of a death cross, where the 100-day MA has crossed below the 200-day MA, often seen as a signal of mid-to-long-term bearish sentiment.

With momentum now favoring the bears, the focus shifts to the next significant support zones: the psychological $2 level and the wedge’s lower boundary around $1.5. These lines are likely to be critical battlegrounds for bulls attempting to halt the downtrend.

The 4-Hour Chart

Zooming into the 4-hour timeframe, XRP had been confined within a short-term ascending wedge, typically a bearish pattern. The price has since breached the wedge’s lower trendline near $2.3, confirming a breakdown and reinforcing the bearish narrative.

Currently, Ripple is testing a key support level at the $2.1 region. A decisive drop below this level could accelerate the downtrend, opening the door for a fall toward the $1.5 support area. On the flip side, if buyers manage to defend this level, a temporary consolidation phase between $2 and $2.3 could follow, though momentum still leans bearish unless a strong reversal develops.