Ripple has found strong support within a critical price range, defined by the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, experiencing a significant bullish rebound.
However, the asset is anticipated to continue rising toward the key resistance level at $0.64, where selling pressure may temporarily slow the upward momentum.
XRP Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
An in-depth analysis of Ripple’s daily chart reveals that it encountered substantial buying pressure at a key support zone between the 100-day ($0.53) and 200-day ($0.55) moving averages. This surge in demand triggered a notable price recovery from the $0.53-$0.55 range, pushing XRP higher. The price is now trending toward the critical resistance level of $0.64, a zone that has repeatedly challenged Ripple’s buyers in recent months.
If sellers reassert control at this level, the asset could reverse and decline back to the $0.55 support area. On the other hand, if buyers manage to break through this resistance, a bullish continuation and a shift in market sentiment are likely.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour chart, Ripple found strong support within the 0.5 ($0.52) and 0.618 ($0.48) Fibonacci retracement levels, as well as the lower boundary of the descending flag pattern. This demand zone halted the previous bearish trend and triggered a strong bullish reversal.
Ripple is now climbing toward the upper boundary of the flag at $0.62, a key level in this pattern. The descending flag pattern is a well-known bullish continuation movement if it is breached from its upper boundary.
If the price breaks above $0.62, further bullish momentum is likely. Conversely, failure to overcome this resistance could result in a bearish pullback, with the price potentially falling back toward the flag’s lower trendline around the crucial $0.53 support.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.