Ripple Price Analysis: $1.65 Rejection Shakes XRP – Breakdown or Bullish Reset Next?

The popular altcoin has been rejected at the long-term channel’s midline, triggering a liquidity sweep. Nevertheless, XRP is in a short-term recovery phase within a broader bearish framework, and a confirmed breakout from the $1.2–$1.8 range will likely determine the next impulsive move.

Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, the latest impulsive decline drove the price into the major demand zone around the $1.2 region, where a strong bullish reaction emerged. This area has acted as a structural floor, preventing further continuation toward lower levels.

Despite the rebound, the asset is still trading below the channel’s midline and beneath the dynamic resistance formed by the descending structure. The $1.8 region now stands as a critical static resistance level, aligning with prior support turned resistance. As long as XRP remains below this zone and under the channel’s upper half, the broader structure remains corrective.

A decisive daily close above the $1.8 region would shift momentum and open the path toward the next supply area near $2.1–$2.2. Conversely, failure to sustain above the recent higher low increases the probability of another rotation back toward the $1.2 demand zone.

XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart

Zooming into the 4-hour timeframe, the rebound from $1.2 appears more structured, forming a short-term base followed by a bullish push into the $1.8 supply zone. However, the recent move above this level resulted in a false breakout, as indicated on the chart, with the price quickly rejecting and returning below the resistance.

This rejection reinforces the significance of the $1.8 region as a mid-term supply barrier. Currently, XRP is fluctuating between $1.2 and $1.8, forming a local consolidation pattern after a false breakout, with $1.5 mark acting as the internal supply zone.

If buyers manage to reclaim and hold above $1.5 with strong momentum, the next upside target would be the $1.8 daily resistance. On the other hand, continued rejection from this zone could push the price back toward the $1.35 support and potentially retest the major $1.2 demand area.