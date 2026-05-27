Ripple News and XRP Price Update: May 27

A closer look at some of the important Ripple news from the last few days and a price update on XRP.

The past few days saw a few interesting developments concerning both Ripple and its native cryptocurrency XRP. From on-chain developments to claiming some interesting titles, let’s have a look at some of the more important news and see how the price has been doing lately.

XRP Price Update May 27

XRP’s price has been trending downward in the past few days, losing 2.6% during the last week. The move has been mostly in line with the rest of the market, with certain exceptions.

At the time of this writing, XRP is trading at around $1.32.

It’s down 9% over the last two weeks, 8% during the last month, and over 42% over the last year. It appears that the altcoin is unable to take off, although that could be said for many large- and small-cap cryptocurrencies.

As you can see on the graph, the price action has mostly been choppy and range-bound. XRP is unable to escape the $1.3-$1.4 range, which many analysts consider pivotal.

XRP Ledger Unveils New AMM v2 Standard

The XRP Ledger Foundation has officially proposed a significant upgrade to the XRP Ledger’s decentralized exchange in a new draft standard called AMM v2.

The update plans to expand XRPL’s automated market maker framework far beyond the current constant product model that’s used in XLS-30 AMMs. Behind this proposal, liquidity pool creators would be able to choose from multiple curve types. These would be based on market needs, including Concentrated Liquidity pools, StableSwap pools, Constant product pools, and so forth.

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The ultimate purpose behind the proposed upgrade is to improve capital efficiency, liquidity, and tokenization across the entire XRPL ecosystem.

Ripple Eyes Tokenized Finance as Next Major Growth Vertical

Real-world assets cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular, and tokenization is taking over Wall Street. That said, Ripple is positioning itself to capture a slice of a projected $18.9 trillion tokenization market in the next six years, according to a joint study between Ripple-BCG and Securitize.

Some of the biggest names in finance are converging on the same idea: tokenization is the next trillion dollar industry. A number of major forecasts are implying 100x growth from today’s $34 billion market. The future is bright for tokenization. pic.twitter.com/7zKyiNXrz4 — Securitize (@Securitize) May 26, 2026

The forecast suggests that tokenized assets could grow 100-fold from today’s estimated $34 billion market. Ripple’s strategy focuses on creating the money layer of tokenization, which relies primarily on its stablecoin, RLUSD. XRPL will serve as Ripple’s core infrastructure and already supports hundreds of real-world asset projects.

Ripple: One of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area (Public Overview)

In an official post, Ripple shared that Fortune Magazine has named the company one of the best places to work in the Bay Area in 2026.

According to the report, 95% of employees at the company believe it’s a great environment. It’s also worth mentioning that the rankings place Ripple above other well-known US-based technology firms.