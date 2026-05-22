Ripple Network Explodes With Thousands of New XRP Wallets – Bullish Signal?

XRP derivatives activity has also stayed elevated even with the token struggling to regain momentum.

XRP recorded 4,300 new wallet creations in the past 24 hours, according to data posted by Santiment on May 22, marking the fourth-largest spike in network growth this year.

The jump arrived with XRP trading near $1.37, and derivatives activity across Binance and CME elevated despite the token’s weak performance in recent months. That spike in new wallets is drawing attention because network growth often tracks changes in trader interest before major price swings.

Wallet Growth and Derivatives Activity Pick Up at the Same Time

Santiment said the latest wallet creation wave was one of XRP’s biggest of 2026 so far, adding that network growth is among the strongest signals for spotting possible market reversals. The data also landed during a period of unusually high activity in the token’s derivatives markets, with open interest for XRP futures on Binance climbing to $488 million this month, according to Arab Chain.

That figure is one of the highest levels seen since March, after open interest spent most of May moving steadily higher. Analysts often view rising OI as a sign that traders are adding leveraged positions, although it does not point to a specific market direction on its own.

Additionally, exchange-flow data posted by analyst Amr Taha a day earlier showed Binance XRP withdrawals accounting for 53% of transaction share, compared with 47% for deposits. The last time withdrawals reached a similar level was April 10, when XRP was trading near the same price zone around $1.34.

A higher withdrawal share can suggest that traders are moving tokens off exchanges instead of preparing them for sale. However, such activity does not automatically mean a rally is coming; it may simply indicate easing sell pressure in the short term.

XRP itself has been relatively flat despite the increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, CoinGecko data showed the asset down 0.3% in the past 24 hours, after trading between $1.35 and $1.38 in that time. It is also down 8% across the last week, while monthly losses stand near 5%, and those for one year are over 43%, keeping the Ripple token more than 62% below its July 2025 all-time high of $3.65.

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Institutional Interest Stays Consistent

What has held up is institutional engagement. As CryptoPotato reported previously, CME’s XRP futures products processed about $63 billion in notional trading volume during their first year on the market.

CME launched the contracts in May 2025 with standard and micro-sized futures tied to the XRP-Dollar Reference Rate, and since then, traders have exchanged roughly 1.32 million contracts, equal to 28.6 billion XRP.