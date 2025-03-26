From a very favorable ending to the four-year-long lawsuit against the SEC to a potential XRP ETF in the States, Ripple seems to be on a massive roll.

However, there’s little impact on XRP’s price, which remains almost 30% away from its all-time high and has failed to make a move in the past few weeks. Why so?

Everything Going in Ripple’s Way

Let’s rewind the type about a year ago. Imagine we are in late March 2024. The crypto landscape is not bad in any case, as the BTC ETFs had just gone live in the States, the devastating 2022 bear market is long gone, and bitcoin even charted a new all-time high. But it’s not great for some altcoins, such as XRP.

The company behind it continues its long and exhausting legal battle against the US securities regulator. In fact, recall that this lawsuit, which started in late December 2020, resulted in numerous partners abandoning the Ripple ship as well as exchanges delisting its native cryptocurrency.

Although the Garlinghouse-led firm had secured some court wins in the following few years, there’s no end in sight to the lawsuit as the SEC’s war on crypto rages on. XRP’s price is stuck at $0.6 after a few unsuccessful breakout attempts.

Now, imagine someone came and told you that a year later, there will be a pro-crypto president in the White House, the SEC will have a new and friendlier leadership, the lawsuit will go Ripple’s way, the company will consider an IPO, XRP could have its own ETF in the US, and the token was even mentioned by the same POTUS to be included in the States’s strategic crypto reserve.

You might think they are insane, right? Well, that’s what happened in the past several months or so. But most of those transpired in the past few weeks, so where’s the XRP price surge?

Where’s the Surge?

The most obvious and probable answer to this lies in what happened between November 2024 and January 2025. The moonshot happened then. XRP stood at the aforementioned $0.6 level ahead of the US elections but skyrocketed to $3.4 in January when it matched its 2018 ATH.

This was most likely a rally driven by hope, also known as ‘buy the rumor.’ It rocketed after the elections, jumped following Gensler’s resignation announcement, and pumped ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

When it came down to the actual regulatory changes, which are more than evident now, the SEC lawsuit closure, and everything in between, XRP failed to register the same type of consistent gains. Don’t get me wrong; it rose in value but quickly lost momentum.

The question now is whether it will fly on the rumors of an upcoming XRP ETF in the States or has that been priced in as well. And, if all of the aforementioned positive developments within the Ripple ecosystem couldn’t help XRP break its ATH, what can?