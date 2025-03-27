Blockchain infrastructure provider Ripple Labs has integrated a new data platform to provide oracle services for its decentralized, public blockchain XRP Ledger (XRPL).

According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, this oracle services provider is named Lumina and is built on the open-source financial data platform DIA (Decentralized Information Asset).

Unveiling DIA’s Oracle Services Provider

DIA Lumina is scheduled to go live on March 26. It will provide verifiable, trustless oracles for decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world assets (RWAs), and Web3 applications in the crypto ecosystem. DIA claims the platform will redefine the standard for oracle security, transparency, and efficiency.

The financial data platform says Lumina will end “black-box data processing,” which has caused DeFi protocols and blockchain networks to rely on opaque, centralized, trust-based, and unverifiable data feeds for years. According to DIA, Lumina puts an end to an era where crypto networks are forced to depend on oracles that operate behind closed doors.

Lumina offers a fully on-chain and transparent architecture that makes sure every step of the data journey is verifiable. Developers, networks, and institutions will be able to audit oracle operations directly in Lumina’s open and permissionless environment. This is why Ripple and the peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized network Stellar have chosen DIA to provide oracle services for their blockchains.

Transparency and Trustlessness

Unlike other popular oracles like Chainlink and Pyth, Lumina has a fully transparent design that meets institutional and regulatory standards. Ripple believes access to fully auditable, trustless off-chain data is non-negotiable for the growth of the RWAs sector, and Lumina enables that.

“For years, oracles have been considered a necessary evil by many—an infrastructure layer blockchain builders had no choice but to trust. That stops now. DIA Lumina isn’t just another oracle stack. It’s the first one that doesn’t ask you to trust it at all,” said DIA’s head of business development, Dillon Hanson.

Meanwhile, Lumina’s core technology is Lasernet, a modular layer-2 rollup built for trustless and verifiable oracles. DIA says this network leverages Arbitrum’s optimistic rollup technology and Ethereum’s security to ensure oracle transactions are processed publicly and verifiably, eliminating the reliance on off-chain, multi-sig-controlled nodes.

“By putting every transaction, price feed, and computation on-chain, we’re not just competing with existing oracles—we’re making them obsolete,” Hanson added.