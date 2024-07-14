TL;DR

Ripple was named one of the top 250 fintech companies for 2024 in the “digital assets” category by CNBC and Statista.

The company has received multiple awards, including the PAY360 Award and recognition as a top workplace by Fortune Magazine.

Ripple’s Latest Recognition

The American business news channel – CNBC – and the global industry statistics database – Statista – conducted a mutual study to find out the top 250 fintech companies for 2024. One of the awarded firms in the “digital assets” section is Ripple. It is one of the three entities placed on that list last year, with Coinbase and OpenSea being the others.

CNBC and Statista explained that the “digital assets” category comprises firms that make it “easier to access and use” cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based applications. They also noted the industry’s success in 2024, reminding that Bitcoin (BTC) hit an all-time high price of over $70,000 in March.

The entities revealed that 116 of the top 250 fintech companies are located in the United States (including Ripple, which is headquartered in San Francisco). The United Kingdom follows next with 30 firms, while India is home to 11 entities on the list.

The Previous Awards

This is not the first time Ripple has found a place in such a category. In October last year, it won the payment prize in the UK – the PAY360 Awards. The company topped the ranking for being the leader in digital currencies/assets in financial services.

One of the people acknowledging the achievement was Sendi Young – Managing Director of Ripple’s European operations. “Such an honour to win in this UK’s most prestigious payments awards,” she said at the time.

Prior to that, Fortune Magazine placed Ripple in the 13th position (out of 50) as “the best workplace in technology” for 2023. According to the business magazine, 94% of the firm’s employees consider it “a great place to work.” 98% of the staff said they were warmly welcomed upon starting their journey at the company, while 96% were supportive of the management team.

Last but not least, People Magazine included Ripple in its list of “top 100 companies who care for employees and society.” Other well-known corporations that were part of that club were American Express, NVIDIA, Deloitte, MasterCard, and more.