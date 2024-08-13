“Ripple Faces Key Resistance at $0.63: Will Consolidation Lead to a Breakout?”
Ripple has recently experienced a significant surge, reaching the crucial resistance region at $0.63. However, strong selling pressure at this level led to a rejection, keeping XRP confined within the key price range between $0.63 and $0.55.
For the short term, a consolidation phase is expected as the market evaluates its next move.
XRP Price Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
An in-depth analysis of XRP’s daily chart shows that after a resurgence in demand near the critical $0.43 support region, the price experienced a notable surge, reaching the significant $0.63 resistance zone.
This level has previously acted as a robust barrier, rejecting price advances and pushing Ripple lower. Recently, the cryptocurrency was rejected again from the $0.63 mark due to prevailing selling pressure, leading to a retracement toward the substantial support region at $0.55.
Currently, XRP appears confined within this decisive range, bounded by the $0.63 resistance and $0.55 support. A period of sideways consolidation here is expected in the short term, with a breakout in either direction likely to determine Ripple’s next move. The cryptocurrency’s next potential targets are either the $0.71 resistance or the $0.48 critical support.
The 4-Hour Chart
The 4-hour chart further illustrates that Ripple’s impulsive surge encountered significant resistance near $0.63, leading to rejection and subsequent retracement toward the crucial $0.55 support region.
This area appears to be filled with demand, offering potential support in the mid-term. However, buyers and sellers are currently battling near this critical threshold.
If buyers can prevail and sustain buying pressure in the coming days, XRP could experience a fresh surge, targeting the $0.63 level again. Conversely, if sellers dominate, the continuation of bearish retracements seems likely, with the next target between the $0.52 (0.5 Fibonacci) and $0.48 (0.618 Fibonacci) levels.
