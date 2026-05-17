Ripple ETFs Record Best Week Since December: So Why Is XRP Still Failing?

The major streak that began at the beginning of the month for the spot XRP ETFs continued in the past week, as investors poured in over $60 million in net inflows for the first time in several months.

At the same time, the underlying asset tried to break out again, only to be stopped at a familiar resistance and driven south to its starting position.

Ripple ETFs on a Roll

After their highly successful first couple of months following their debut, the spot Ripple (XRP) ETFs disappeared from investors’ radar for a while in early 2026, perhaps due to the growing global and industry uncertainty and falling prices. March became the first month to end with more outflows than inflows, but that trend quickly reversed in April.

May’s start has been even more impressive. Data from SoSoValue shows that investors have already poured in more net inflows that have surpassed the $81.59 million for April, with nearly $95 million for May. This became possible after a very solid week, in which the net inflows stood at $60.50 million (more than the entire month of February).

This was the ETFs’ most impressive week since the one that ended December 26. The cumulative net inflows hit a new all-time high at $1.39 billion, according to SoSoValue.

Interestingly, Bitwise’s XRP fund has surpassed Canary Capital’s XRPC, which was the first one to see the light of day. The former now has $460 million in net inflows, while the latter trails with $444 million.

XRP Breakout Halted (Again)

Perhaps driven by the impressive inflows, the improving market conditions (up to a point), and the CLARITY Act’s progress in the US Senate, the underlying asset tried to break out mid-week and surged to $1.55 on Thursday for the first time since March.

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However, its run came to a quick and painful end, and the subsequent rejection drove it south to just under $1.40 yesterday. Moreover, XRP lost its fourth spot in terms of market cap to BNB, even though it has rebounded slightly to $1.42 as of press time.

Nevertheless, analysts remain optimistic about its future, especially when it comes to XRP’s long-term perspective. EGRAG CRYPTO, for instance, outlined the major resistance levels the token has to reclaim to restart the bull run that can take it to new all-time highs.