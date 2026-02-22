Ripple ETF Demand Is Gone as XRP Price Tumbles 11% Weekly

It has been over three months since the first XRP ETF launched, but the demand seems to have evaporated.

It has been another week of underwhelming XRP ETF performance, with the funds attracting little to no actual net inflows.

At the same time, the underlying asset has struggled to maintain the price resurgance from last week, and now trades over 10% lower.

Where Did the Ripple ETF Demand Go?

Canary Capital’s XRPC was met by investors with open arms, breaking the 2025 debut-day trading volume record on November 13. Four more products tracking the altcoin followed suit, and the total inflows quickly skyrocketed to over $1 billion. However, it has been mostly plateauing since then, and even some weeks deep in the red.

For example, investors pulled out $40.64 million during the week that ended on January 23, and another $52.26 million the following week. The next one was more positive, with $39.04 million in net inflows. The trend changed then: the interest and demand are nowhere to be found.

Two weeks ago – on February 11 – the ETFs had no reportable daily flows, with SoSoValue showing a clear “$0.00” for the first time since the products’ inception. This behavior worsened last week when there were two such days – February 17 and February 20. Even the other two showed little interest: $2.21 million in net outflows on February 18 and $4.05 million in net inflows on February 19.

Since Monday was a national holiday in the US and the markets were closed, this meant that half of the business days had no actual trading volume to report. As such, it’s no surprise that the cumulative net inflows have remained flat at $1.23 billion.

XRP Price Falls

Somewhat unexpectedly, Ripple’s native cross-border token jumped hard by double digits last weekend, going to a multi-week peak of over $1.65 despite the lack of ETF action. However, this sporadic price pump was short-lived, and the asset quickly lost traction. It returned to $1.40 mid-week and even dipped below that level on a couple of occasions.

You may also like:

It has managed to defend that support as of press time, but it’s still more than 10% down weekly. Aside from ETF investors who had displayed a serious lack of interest in the asset, data shared by popular analyst CW shows that short traders continue to dominate the XRP landscape.

Nevertheless, a recent report by Santiment suggested that XRP could be slightly undervalued at the moment, according to the 30-day MVRV ratio. Moreover, the skyrocketing amount of realized losses could lead to a significant price rebound for Ripple’s token, as it has happened in the past. In fact, it led to a 114% surge back in 2022 when such losses were last observed.