Ripple Labs has announced a $25 million contribution to the cryptocurrency-focused Fairshake political action committee (PAC).

This latest injection increases Fairshake’s total war chest for the upcoming 2026 congressional elections to $103 million.

Ripple’s Support

The donation follows Fairshake’s influential role in the 2024 elections, where it emerged as the largest PAC of the cycle. According to campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets, Fairshake raised over $200 million, contributing significantly to the success of crypto-friendly candidates.

Data shows that of the 22 congressional candidates receiving $1 million or more from the PAC during the 2024 election cycle, at least 90% won their races.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on the development in a post on X, stating:

“Electing pro-crypto, pro-growth, and pro-innovation candidates is a no-brainer, and to continue that momentum, Ripple is contributing another $25M to Fairshake. Onwards!”

He described Fairshake as the most successful bipartisan super PAC in American history.

Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty reaffirmed Ripple’s dedication to the PAC, noting that the company had pledged to be a leading supporter of Fairshake from its inception, even before its potential impact became evident. He also emphasized the firm’s determination to remain a strong advocate for innovation in Washington for years.

This is Ripple’s third donation to the fund over the past year. In June, the crypto company gave a similar amount to the PAC in preparation for the 2026 mid-term elections.

At the time, Garlinghouse explained that its offerings to Fairshake are part of the company’s broader efforts to actively invest in raising voter awareness about cryptocurrency’s future role.

$103 Million War Chest

Ripple Labs’ latest contribution follows major donations from two of Fairshake’s other key supporters: the Coinbase crypto exchange and Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto-focused division, a16z. Just two weeks ago, the former offered $25 million, while the latter contributed $23 million to the fund.

Combined with the $30 million carried over from the 2024 cycle, the $73 million Fairshake received from the three donors has pushed the funds in its coffers to $103 million.

In the last election cycle, crypto made giant strides, with more than 260 legislators sympathetic to digital assets elected. Fairshake and two affiliates, Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs, spent nearly $240 million on more than 50 races, securing victories in an overwhelming majority of them.

The super PAC is now positioned as an unmatched political force, ready to influence the legislative agenda for the session starting in 2026.