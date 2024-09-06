According to a recent report, eighty-eight corporate leaders have signed a letter today, which endorses Kamala Harris for US president.

88 Corporate Leaders Show Support for Harris

CNBC reported today that a total of 88 corporate leaders and top executives from various companies in the US have formally endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her run for the country’s upcoming presidential elections.

Interestingly enough, one of the signers is reportedly Chris Larsen – the co-founder of Ripple.

This is curious because Ripple Labs is involved in a massive lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission that has lasted almost four years.

The CEO of the company, Brad Garlinghouse, has been vocal about the fact that the country is not the best place to establish and run a crypto-related business, recently advising founders to steer clear of it.

Other executives, most notably the CEOs of Box—Arron Levie, Yelp—Jeremy Stoppelman, Snap—Michael Lynton, and others—are among the signers.