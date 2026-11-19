Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse believes Anthropic's blockbuster stock market debut could mark a turning point for cryptocurrencies, drawing comparisons to Bitcoin's recovery following the SpaceX IPO.

The CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, gave an interesting explanation for the crypto market’s recent struggles, one that seems to be shared by quite a few experts.

He suggested that Anthropic’s highly anticipated initial public offering has been attracting liquidity away from the market – one that otherwise might have flowed into digital assets.

Garlinghouse gave an interview for CNBC on November 19 and argued that investors are redirecting capital toward major public listings, with Anthropic’s record-breaking $81.3 billion offering attracting considerable attention.

Recall that the AI giant priced its shares at $83 a pop, securing a valuation of $1.5 trillion.

Ripple’s CEO thinks that once the IPO goes through, this could ease some of the pressure on crypto markets, potentially paving the way for a recovery.

Bitcoin’s Previous Comeback Offers Hope

As mentioned in the beginning, Ripple’s CEO isn’t the only one who’s drawing parallels with previous market cycles. As we recently reported, Bitcoin’s approximately 28% correction ahead of the AI giant’s public debut closely resembles its decline before SpaceX went public in June.

Back then, the cryptocurrency plunged toward $59K before staging an impressive comeback that eventually took it all the way above $80K.

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Of course, history doesn’t necessarily repeat itself, but it oftentimes rhymes.

That said, the latest decline has also been fueled by persistent inflation cocnerns, expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes, and substantial liquidations.

Moreover, XRP has experienced its very own difficulties, recently slipping below the psychological and technical barrier of $1 amid declining speculative activity.

This means that whether Anthropic’s IPO proves to be the actual catalyst for another crypto rally remains uncertain.