Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expects the native token to be included in the White House’s proposed digital asset reserves and anticipates an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) to debut before 2025 ends.

His comments, made in a Bloomberg Markets interview, followed news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has abandoned its appeal in its long-running case against Ripple.

In response, XRP surged over 12% in the past 24 hours to $2.56, briefly surpassing USDT in market capitalization and becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). However, USDT has since reclaimed its position, though its lead over XRP remains narrow.

XRP in U.S. Digital Asset Reserves

During the interview, Garlinghouse noted that former U.S. President Donald Trump explicitly mentioned XRP as part of the country’s planned strategic crypto stockpile. Trump’s executive order, issued in early March, formally established a Bitcoin reserve alongside other digital assets.

He also predicted an influx of XRP ETF approvals in the latter half of 2025, citing over ten pending applications from firms like Bitwise and Franklin Templeton. He expressed confidence in the ETF market, citing the success of XRP exchange-traded products (ETPs) in regions outside the United States.

Although Ripple is currently focused on other priorities, the CEO hasn’t ruled out the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO). The company first announced plans to go public in 2020, but those ambitions were put on hold due to the SEC lawsuit.

While Garlinghouse acknowledged that an IPO could still happen, he stressed that it’s not a priority at this time.

SEC Ends Legal Dispute With Ripple

The SEC’s decision to drop its legal battle against Ripple marked the conclusion of a dispute that had stretched over four years. Speaking at the Digital Assets Summit in New York, Garlinghouse described the legal process as difficult but remained firm in his belief that Ripple had operated within legal boundaries.

He also criticized the regulatory framework, arguing that the SEC’s enforcement actions were excessive, particularly in cases where no financial harm had occurred.

Beyond Ripple, the SEC has recently withdrawn lawsuits and investigations against multiple crypto firms, including Uniswap Labs, Robinhood, OpenSea, Coinbase, Consensys, Yuga Labs, and Kraken. The shift signals a broader change in the regulatory landscape for digital assets in the United States.