Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Predicts CLARITY Bill Has 90% Chance of Approval Soon

Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse said he now sees a 90% chance that the CLARITY Act will become law by April 2026. He described the outlook as stronger than before, citing steady legislative progress in Washington.

According to the CEO, the improved odds reflect recent engagement between lawmakers, the White House, crypto firms, and banking representatives. He noted that discussions have shifted from broad disagreements to resolving specific policy details.

Legislative Momentum Builds in Washington

Garlinghouse shared his updated view during an appearance on Fox Business, pointing to growing bipartisan interest in market structure legislation. He said recent meetings helped narrow differences that had previously slowed progress.

That momentum follows the CLARITY Act’s passage in the House of Representatives in 2025 with bipartisan support. Senate consideration has taken longer, though observers say the current pace signals renewed urgency.

To maintain progress, officials involved in the talks reportedly aim to settle remaining policy disputes by March 1, 2026. Supporters see the timeline as critical, given that legislative schedules often tighten ahead of midterm elections.

Stablecoins and Regulatory Clarity at the Center

The CLARITY Act, formally known as the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, seeks to establish a unified federal framework for digital assets. It would define oversight roles by assigning assets that resemble securities to the securities regulator and commodity-like assets to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Supporters argue that clearer boundaries would reduce legal uncertainty and provide consistent guidance for firms operating in the United States. They say this could lower compliance risks and support broader participation from established financial institutions.

Despite this support, stablecoins remain a central issue in negotiations, particularly whether issuers can offer yield-style features on reserve-backed holdings. Banking groups warn such practices could affect deposits, while crypto firms argue restrictions may push activity to other jurisdictions.

Against that backdrop, Garlinghouse said prolonged uncertainty has limited innovation, citing Ripple’s legal experience as partial but incomplete progress. He stressed that individual court outcomes cannot replace clear, industry-wide rules.

Market expectations have also shifted, with prediction platforms such as Polymarket showing rising confidence in passage within the proposed timeframe. Analysts view the coming months as a key window before political dynamics complicate the process further.