Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Issues Critical Warning About Rising Holiday Scams

With the end-of-the-year holidays just around the corner, Brad Garlinghouse warned people to be extremely careful when dealing with suspicious online activity, as scammers tend to ramp up their efforts during this time, hoping that victims stay quiet.

He has issued several similar warnings in the past few months, due to the growing number of scams focused on Ripple’s native token.

Stay Vigilant

Garlinghouse praised a website called Scamberrypie, which provides more details for people on how to protect themselves against online scams. He also noted that his company had partnered with other big names in the industry, such as Match Group, Cash App, National Cryptocurrency Association, and Coinbase, to spread the word.

This Christmas, stay vigilant! Check out https://t.co/FxEyQnzgaB for more info on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from online scams. Proud to partner with Match Group, Cash App, National Cryptocurrency Association and Coinbase on this campaign. Also a big shout out… https://t.co/pUqNSgjEwk — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) December 2, 2025

The website states that 57% of adults experienced at least one attempted scam in 2025, while 23% had money stolen by bad actors. 20% of those who were duped did not report it anywhere, and the estimated total of funds stolen by fraudsters has neared $450 billion.

Some of the biggest red flags for online scams include time pressure, flattery, “can’t-miss” investment claims, and irreversible payments.

XRP YouTube Videos

Garlinghouse has been quite vocal on the issue for the past several months, especially since his company’s native token exploded in value and popularity after last year’s presidential elections. He has alerted the community multiple times to the growing number of fake online videos, mostly on YouTube, urging victims to send a certain amount of XRP to a dedicated address, promising they will receive twice that amount.

You may also like:

Naturally, if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is. He doubled down in November, indicating that bad actors had returned with fake Ripple or XRP livestreams, giveaways, and deepfake videos. He emphasized that the Ripple team will never ask users to transfer their assets, share wallet data, or join investment streams.

Additionally, he noted that people should double- and even triple-check the sources of these suspicious videos before even considering opening them.