TL;DR

Recent interactions from Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson and Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse have sparked speculation about a possible collaboration between the two entities.

Despite the rumors, ADA and XRP both saw price drops today (November 13).

Potential Alliance or Just Rumors?

Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, revealed on X that he had a conversation with Ripple’s chief executive officer, Brad Garlinghouse. The former described the latter as “a great CEO,” adding that he is “extremely collaborative.”

“I’m excited to see how the future unfolds,” he concluded.

Shortly after, Garlinghouse thanked Hoskinson for the kind words, stating that “now is the time for the crypto community to come together, push for a level playing field and clear rules of the road.”

His post triggered speculation that Ripple and Cardano might soon form a strategic alliance. Numerous X users praised such a potential partnership, claiming that both entities will be stronger if united.

It is worth mentioning that Hoskinson has quarreled with the XRP army over the past few years. Two years ago, he criticized the Ripple community for being “toxic and petty.” He also declared he would no longer discuss the company or XRP-related topics.

Earlier this month, though, he apologized to the community. He even envisioned a potential collaboration between the Cardano and Ripple ecosystems:

“I would love to find ways to build bridges and work with them just like we are building bridges with the Bitcoin ecosystem. There are many areas of potential collaboration that I could see: from Midnight interoperability with Ripple up to perhaps participating in this stablecoin that the Ripple ecosystem has been creating.”

How Are ADA and XRP Doing?

Despite the rumors of an upcoming partnership, the native tokens of Cardano and Ripple have followed the overall market correction today (November 13).

ADA is among the poorest performers, with its price dropping by 17% daily. It currently trades at around $0.53, which is, in fact, a 50% increase on a weekly scale. Recall that the asset charted impressive gains several days ago after Hoskinson revealed intentions to work with US policymakers next year on a comprehensive crypto regulatory framework.

This could also be a potential topic of collaboration between Hoskinson and Garlinghouse. After the former’s official announcement about working on the US crypto policy, rumors started to circle that Ripple’s chief exec will also be involved. However, there’s no official confirmation from Garlinghouse yet.

For its part, Ripple’s XRP has registered a 2% decrease in the past 24 hours, performing much better than many of its rivals for the aforementioned period. As of the moment of writing these lines, the valuation stands at $0.66, meaning a 25% rise in the last seven days.