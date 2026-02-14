Ripple Bulls Reveal Bold Price Predictions as XRP Surges to Weekly Highs

XRP's price jumped by over 7% in the past day and neared $1.50 for the first time in a week.

The ever-vocal Ripple community has taken the main stage on X again amid the underlying asset’s impressive price performance over the past day.

Here are some of the biggest XRP price predictions, as well as some really mindblowing forecasts about the token’s role in global finance.

Double Digits for XRP?

The past 24 hours have been kinder to the cryptocurrency markets, with BTC going past $70,000 for the first time in a week, and ETH reclaiming the $2,100 resistance. Ripple’s cross-border token has solidified its position as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency with a 7.5% surge to $1.48.

This has given the XRP Army wings to post some quite optimistic predictions once again, despite the token being 60% down from its all-time high of $3.65 marked in July last year.

Cobb alleged that the current price slump looks “so fake and orchestrated.” They added that it could have the opposite effect and “end up being one of the greatest fakeouts of all time and then BOOM $10 out of nowhere.”

In a separate tweet responding to John Squire’s $10,000 prediction, Cobb noted that the “real XRP trenchers” are actually hoping for a more modest target of $10-$30. ChartNerd agreed, actually, saying that the 1.618 Fibonacci extension sees the token skyrocketing to $27.

real XRP trenchers are looking for $10-$30 https://t.co/s2mkdyLoHT — Cobb (@Cobb_XRPL) February 14, 2026

You may also like:

Needless to say, even the lowest of the aforementioned targets – $10 – sounds more than just far-fetched at the moment. Despite XRP’s positive momentum in the past 24 hours, the asset would have to surge by 580% to reach $10 and by a whopping 1,950% to tap $30.

XRP to Bridge Global Finance?

But, for the sake of argument, let’s assume that XRP could indeed surge to $10 or beyond anytime soon. It would need some sort of a major catalyst, right? The SEC legal case conclusion and the hope of spot XRP ETFs in the US managed to send it to as high as $3.65, so there must be something big for a double-digit price target.

Squire, perhaps the most vocal bull within the XRP Army, made another shocking claim, saying the token “will become the bridge asset for global finance.” He believes banks won’t opt for BTC, and would go for XRP because of its speed, liquidity, and compliance.

XRP will become the bridge asset for global finance. Banks won’t choose Bitcoin.

They will choose speed, liquidity and compliance. Agree or disagree? — John Squire | Global Finance & Crypto (@TheCryptoSquire) February 14, 2026