XRP tests crucial $2.65 support; failure risks $2.50–$2.33, while holding could fuel rebound.

Analysts see breakout levels at $2.85, $2.95, and $3.13, with $3.40 signaling new ATH.

The asset also formed a spinning bottom pattern, which could lead to a bullish reversal.

XRP Retests Crucial Support at $2.65

XRP is testing the $2.65 support level, seen as critical to preserving its bullish setup. Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO noted the recent touch at $2.70, which matched his expected retest. They cautioned,

“A close below $2.65 could lead to further downside.”

If the level holds, buyers may attempt a rebound. A breakdown, however, would expose lower supports at $2.50 and $2.33, leaving the market vulnerable to more pressure.

#XRP – Throwback Update! : For a #Bullish continuation, #XRP needs to close above the following key levels: ▫️$2.85

▫️$2.95

▫️$3.13 And of course, $3.40, which would signal a new all-time high (ATH)! However, we are still seeing a retest of $2.65, which has been my… https://t.co/tmXPRGIhv0 pic.twitter.com/vD4l0mAr60 — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) September 2, 2025

To confirm further upside, XRP needs to close above $2.85, $2.95, and $3.13. EGRAG CRYPTO explained that clearing these zones would open the way to $3.40, adding,

“$3.40 would signal a new all-time high.”

Their chart also shows a potential move toward $4.20, though this scenario depends on holding $2.65 and reclaiming higher resistances.

Trendline Break Sparks Caution

Steph presented a different view, pointing out that XRP has lost its long-term ascending trendline, which had guided the move since mid-2024. His weekly chart highlights a breakdown point where the price failed to stay above the trend.

He warned that this could accelerate losses, projecting a possible decline below $2.00 and even into the $0.50–$0.60 range if buyers do not reclaim the lost trendline. “Should we worry?” he asked, while stressing that sustained closes under the line would strengthen the bearish outlook.

Moving Averages and MACD Signals

The 9-week moving average is at $3.04, acting as near-term resistance, while the 21-week moving average at $2.57 provides underlying support. With XRP trading at $2.81, the price is consolidating between the two levels.

The MACD line (0.2403) is slightly above the signal line (0.2397), showing a weak bullish crossover. The histogram is close to zero, reflecting indecision. A wider spread would confirm momentum, while a reversal would point to renewed downside.

Another analyst outlined the formation of a spinning bottom for XRP, which could result in a price reversal, especially when combined with the back-to-back buy signal from the TD Sequential. You can find more on this here.