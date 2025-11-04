Ripple Acquires Palisade to Expand Institutional Digital Asset Custody Footprint

Ripple has announced the acquisition of Palisade, a digital asset wallet and custody provider. The latest move expands the company’s custody capabilities beyond banks and financial institutions to a wider customer base, including fintechs, corporates, and crypto-native firms.

Palisade offers a “wallet-as-a-service” product designed for high-speed transactions and rapid integration into existing workflows. Its core features include MPC-based key sharding, zero-trust architecture, multi-chain support, rapid wallet provisioning, and DeFi connectivity.

Palisade Deal

With this acquisition, Ripple stated that it will be able to directly support use cases involving fast settlement needs, such as high-frequency payments, on/off ramps, and subscription-based billing.

Meanwhile, Palisade’s technology will directly integrate into Ripple Payments to support use cases that require mobilizing value quickly and efficiently. The focus will be on providing the core infrastructure for subscription payments or collection capabilities. This includes securely provisioning wallets at scale, enabling high-speed transaction signing, and sweeping funds efficiently to operational accounts.

In an official statement, Monica Long, President of Ripple, said,

“Secure digital asset custody unlocks the crypto economy and is the foundation that every blockchain-powered business stands on – that’s why it’s central to Ripple’s product strategy. Corporates are poised to drive the next massive wave of crypto adoption. Just as we’ve seen major banks go from observing to actively building in crypto, corporates are now entering the market, and they need trusted, licensed partners with out-of-the-box capabilities. The combination of Ripple’s bank-grade vault and Palisade’s fast, lightweight wallet makes Ripple Custody the end-to-end provider for every institutional need, from long-term storage to real-time global payments and treasury management.”

Ripple’s Latest M&A Wave

Ripple has been strengthening its enterprise digital asset custody capabilities over the past year. The blockchain infrastructure firm has already added integrations with Chainalysis and Elliptic to offer compliance monitoring and risk analytics for institutional users. The company holds more than 75 regulatory registrations globally.

Recent deals include the purchases of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road (rebranded as Ripple Prime), stablecoin payments platform Rail, and treasury management system provider GTreasury. Ripple also revealed it has invested around $4 billion via M&A and corporate venture activities into crypto infrastructure over time.

