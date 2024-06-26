American entrepreneur and Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has revealed that he made his first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase when the asset was worth $6,000 due to encouragement from former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal.

According to Kiyosaki, his first 30 BTC purchase has incurred substantial returns over the years; hence, he believes Pal’s predictions that the cryptocurrency would soon hit the Banana Zone.

Pal’s Banana Zone Prediction

Last week, Pal discussed the Banana Zone with crypto trader Scott Melker on the latter’s YouTube channel. For the uninitiated, the Banana Zone, a term Pal coined, refers to a period of sustained upward price movement in the financial market.

Pal believes the Banana Zone is coming for the crypto market despite the bloodshed that has seen digital assets lose substantial portions of their value. During the interview with Melker, Pal predicted that the uptrend would likely occur toward the year’s end as crypto assets historically tend to rally during the last quarters of presidential election years.

The former Goldman Sachs executive stated that it did not matter if it took assets like BTC, ether (ETH), and Solana (SOL) weeks or months to break their recent all-time highs; the important thing is that they would accelerate.

In his tweet, Kiyosaki said he believed Pal knew what he was talking about because of his professional experience as a top executive at Goldman Sachs. Additionally, Pal recommended that he kickstart his investment in Bitcoin.

“Because of his encouragement, I bought 30 Bitcoin at $6,000. Today those same Bitcoins are priced at around $60,000 and I have continued to buy Bitcoin more every month. Thanks to Raoul’s YouTube lessons. I understand why Bitcoin is entering ‘The Banana Zone,'” Kiyosaki said.

Kiyosaki Is Buying the Dip

Kiyosaki further reiterated his warnings about Bitcoin being the people’s money or “rules-based money” and fiat being the government’s money or “debt-based money.” He urged his followers to stack up rules-based money like BTC because it makes investors richer, while the other makes them poorer.

“Hang on tight as Bitcoin lifts off into the ‘Banana Zone,'” he added.

Meanwhile, Kiyosaki revealed two days ago that he is waiting to buy the Bitcoin dip. He advised people who are terrified by market crashes to sell their assets and hang onto their jobs.