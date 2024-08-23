The US Presidential race is undoubtedly one of the most important political events in 2024, and it will likely impact the global economy as well.

The two frontrunners for the respective parties are Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. However, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also an important figure who is running as an independent candidate.

RFK Stepping Down From the Arizona Race

Just a few hours ago, it became clear that he would be taking himself off the ballot in Arizona. According to Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, RFK’s campaign has officially filed the necessary paperwork and withdrawn from the 2024 election.

As CryptoPotato reported yesterday, his pick for a vice president, Nicole Shanahan, recently stated that they have two options ahead of them, one of which includes “joining forces” with Donald Trump.

Kennedy has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, even saying that he has allocated a substantial portion of his personal net worth to the cryptocurrency. Trump has also recently endorsed the industry, making big promises throughout his campaign.

What Does it Mean for Bitcoin?

Kennedy endorsing Trump could skew some of the people who had previously decided to vote for him and push them in the direction of the latter.

The market has also interpreted this as bullish for the cryptocurrency. Yesterday, for instance, when news first broke out that Kennedy plans to end his campaign, BTC soared.

At the time of this writing, BTC is also pushing forward, increasing by about 0.7% since the news broke out.