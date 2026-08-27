Revolut Launches First Euro Stablecoin EURR: Here’s Where It’s Available

EURR will be issued by Stripe-owned Bridge under the EU’s MiCA framework, and it's getting ready for a wider European rollout.

Revolut began rolling out EURR, its first euro-denominated stablecoin, opening the token to what the company called a “select group of customers” in Denmark, Poland, and Portugal ahead of a wider European Economic Area (EEA) launch expected later this year.

The token is issued by Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure firm Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion in 2025, and sits inside Revolut’s retail app as what Revolut describes as a “euro-denominated, on-chain rail” between euros and crypto.

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Bridge Building S.A., the issuer’s Luxembourg entity, holds the reserves and redeems EURR at €1.00 per token under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, a register that grew to 14 stablecoin issuers and 39 licensed service providers in its early months.

Bridge announced its own electronic money institution license and MiCA authorization covering all 27 EU member states on July 2.

“EURR connects 80 million Revolut customers directly to on-chain finance,” said Emil Urmanshin, Head of Crypto and New Bets at Revolut, adding that the combination of scale and licensed banking infrastructure is “unlocking real-world stablecoin utility that no traditional bank or crypto native can match.”

The public offer opened on August 20 on Ethereum and Polygon, according to the company’s blog post, which names Revolut Digital Assets Europe Ltd as sole distributor and lists Revolut X, the firm’s standalone exchange, as a second distribution channel. Support for Solana, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, Injective, TON, and Sui is planned.

Revolut’s token also shares its ticker with an existing MiCA-authorized euro stablecoin from StablR, which CoinGecko lists under the same EURR symbol.

Revolut Queues More Currency Tokens

Revolut said additional currency-denominated stablecoins are in development through separate regulatory pathways, and the broader EEA rollout of EURR remains subject to regulatory, operational, and product readiness.

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“Revolut initially eliminated hidden fees and friction in currency exchange. EURR completely removes the pain of moving on and off-chain, becoming a new seamless and instantaneous bridge between fiat and crypto,” noted Iman Olya, product owner of stablecoin at Revolut.

Revolut began rolling out its UK bank after the Prudential Regulation Authority removed the limits on its banking license in March, also starting with a small group of customers. Circle’s EURC, the largest regulated euro stablecoin by market capitalization, held about €394 million in circulation today, per CoinGecko.