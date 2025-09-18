Bitcoin’s current stability near $117,500 is being shaped almost entirely by retail investors, according to Binance’s latest trading data.

Inflows show that smaller transactions dominate.

Retail Traders Dominate BTC

In its latest report, CryptoQuant revealed that inflows of 0-0.001 BTC recorded nearly 97,000 BTC, and those in the 0.001-0.01 BTC range amounted to about 719,000 BTC. This breakdown highlighted the retail-driven nature of the market, where numerous small contributions are providing liquidity and balance.

Despite the relatively modest size of these inflows, their collective weight has been sufficient to keep Bitcoin steady at the current levels. At the same time, the absence of large whale inflows, specifically transactions of 100 BTC or more, is notable. This lack of large-wallet activity indicates that the market is not being swayed by concentrated buying power but instead by broader retail participation.

On the positive side, such a pattern reduces the immediate risk of a sharp downturn often associated with whale selling, and gives Bitcoin a firmer footing in the short term. However, the dependence on retail activity also highlights a structural fragility since, if enthusiasm among smaller investors wanes or if whales suddenly re-enter with significant inflows, the market could face abrupt volatility.

For now, the balance between consistent retail inflows and muted whale activity has created a period of relative calm, which has allowed Bitcoin to consolidate near its highs. If this trend continues, the market could gradually build momentum toward testing the $120,000 level.

Despite this, there is still the looming possibility of whale intervention, which is capable of either accelerating upward momentum or triggering a rapid correction.

Supportive Setup

The retail flows come in the backdrop of the US Federal Reserve making the first interest rate cut for 2025.

Kushal Manupati of Binance said the 25 bp cut creates a supportive setup for crypto, which would boost BTC, ETH, and potentially large-cap alts if funding and ETF inflows remain stable. In a statement to CryptoPotato, the exec said

“In crypto, that setup typically sustains demand for BTC and ETH and can expand to high-quality large-cap alts if funding and futures basis remain stable. Watch ETF inflows and on-exchange depth; if those stay firm, market breadth should improve rather than fade. From here, labor and inflation data will determine whether another cut is likely this year or whether the Fed pauses. If Fed communication stays consistent, cross-border participation should increase across trading sessions.”