Retail Sentiment Turns Bearish While Bitcoin Holdings Rise Across Both Small and Large Wallets

Small and large holders are accumulating Bitcoin at similar rates, an uncommon pattern that may delay typical breakout conditions.

Bitcoin (BTC) suffered a fresh decline of nearly 4% on Friday as it slipped to $66,200, as conditions in the Middle East conflict remain extremely fragile.

Against this backdrop, retail traders grow increasingly bearish on the leading cryptocurrency, yet accumulation from different cohorts continues.

Accumulation Amidst FUD

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment has flagged that retail market participants are increasingly turning bearish on Bitcoin amid recent price weakness.

According to its latest social data, rising use of terms such as “dip,” “crash,” and “bloodbath” points to growing fear, uncertainty, and doubt across crypto discourse. Previous instances show that such sentiment trends have coincided with contrarian market behavior, where prices tend to move against prevailing retail narratives.

Santiment’s behavioral indicators suggest that periods dominated by pessimistic retail chatter have often lined up with favorable entry points, while spikes in optimism, marked by terms like “buying” or “mooning,” have led to local tops.

That divergence in sentiment is unfolding alongside continued accumulation by larger market participants. In a separate analysis, the firm reported that wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC have added 61,568 BTC over the past month, as buying activity among whales and sharks continues despite Bitcoin’s latest correction.

At the same time, smaller wallets holding less than 0.01 BTC have also increased their holdings at a similar pace. This is an unusual overlap where both large and small cohorts of BTC holders are accumulating simultaneously.

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Downside Risks

Some analysts are pushing back on the idea that Bitcoin is gearing up for a recovery. For instance, Doctor Profit previously described that any bounce is a bull trap, and argued that wider market weakness and unresolved macro pressure continue to weigh on price action. He pointed to Bitcoin’s failure to reclaim stronger levels and its steep drawdown from prior highs as signs that the trend remains fragile.

The analyst also warned that conditions could resemble the COVID-19 market crash, which raises the possibility of a sharper, liquidity-driven sell-off if risk sentiment deteriorates further.